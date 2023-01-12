Zoey Brooks and her "Zoey 101" pals are all grown up and back in action.
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Houston County in southeastern Alabama... Miller County in southwestern Georgia... Southwestern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia... Baker County in southwestern Georgia... Early County in southwestern Georgia... Northern Seminole County in southwestern Georgia... * Until 800 PM EST/700 PM CST/. * At 715 PM EST/615 PM CST/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Arlington to 8 miles south of Blakely to near Graceville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Colquitt, Cottonwood, Newton, Donalsonville, Blakely, Ashford, Arlington, Douglasville, Centerville, Madrid, Gordon, Iron City, Damascus, Jakin, Iveys Mill, Crosby, Grangeburg, Rock Hill, Donaldsonville A/P and Bellview. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST/800 PM CST/ for southeastern Alabama...the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST/800 PM CST/ for southeastern Alabama...the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 22 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA COFFEE DALE GENEVA HENRY HOUSTON IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN PANHANDLE FLORIDA HOLMES JACKSON WALTON WASHINGTON IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BROOKS COLQUITT THOMAS TIFT TURNER WORTH IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA BAKER CALHOUN CLAY DECATUR DOUGHERTY EARLY GRADY LEE MILLER MITCHELL QUITMAN RANDOLPH SEMINOLE TERRELL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, ABBEVILLE MUNICIPAL A/P, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ALPINE HEIGHTS, ARGYLE, ARLINGTON, ASBURY, ASHBURN, AUSMAC, BABCOCK, BAGBY STATE PARK, BAINBRIDGE, BARKER STORE, BATTENS CROSSROADS, BEACHTON, BEAMON, BELLVIEW, BENEVOLENCE, BLACKWELL FIELD A/P, BLACKWOOD, BLAKELY, BLUE SPRINGS, BONIFAY, BOYKIN, BRANCHVILLE, BROOKS CO A/P, BROWNS CROSSROADS, BROWNTOWN, CAIRO, CAMILLA, CAPEL, CENTER RIDGE, CENTERVILLE, CHIPLEY, CHIPLEY MUNICIPAL AIRPORT, CHULA, CLARKS MILL, CLUSTER SPRINGS, COBB CROSSROADS, COLES, COLQUITT, COMMISSARY HILL, COOKTOWN, CORDRAYS MILL, COTTON, COTTONWOOD, CROSSROADS, CRYSTAL LAKE, CUBA, CUTHBERT, DALEVILLE, DAVIS PARK, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P, DAYS CROSSROADS, DE FUNIAK SPRING AIRPORT, DE FUNIAK SPRINGS, DECATUR CO A/P, DICKEY, DILL, DILLON, DIXIE, DONALDSONVILLE A/P, DONALSONVILLE, DOTHAN, DOUGLASVILLE, DOVEREL, EARLY CO A/P, EAST ALBANY, EDISON, ELMODEL WMA, ELPINO, EMPRESS, ENTERPRISE, ENTERPRISE, ENTERPRISE MUNICIPAL A/P, EUCHEEANNA, EWELL, FADETTE, FAIRCHILD, FIVE POINTS, FORRESTER, FORT GAINES, FORT RUCKER, GAMMAGE, GANER, GENEVA, GENEVA MUNICIPAL A/P, GEORGETOWN, GORDY, GRACEVILLE, GRADY CO A/P, GRAVES, GROOVERVILLE, HACODA, HANOVER, HARDING, HARTFORD, HATCHER, HAWKINSTOWN, HEADLAND, HEADLAND MUNICIPAL A/P, HEROD, HOBBY, HOGGARD MILL, HOLMES COUNTY AIRPORT, ISABELLA, IVEYS MILL, JONES CROSSING, KEYTON, LAWRENCEVILLE, LEESBURG, LEONIA, LITTLE HOPE, LOCKETT CROSSING, LOGAN FIELD MUNICIPAL A/P, LYNN, MABSON, MALONE, MARIANNA, MAYHAW, METCALF, MILFORD, MITCHELL CO A/P, MONCRIEF, MOORES CROSSROADS, MORGAN, MOULTRIE, MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NANKIN, NEW HOPE, NEWTON, ORANGE HILL, OZARK, PALMYRA, PASCO, PECAN, PELHAM, PETERSON HILL, PINE PARK, POPLAR HEAD, PRETORIA, QUITMAN, RED ROCK, RED STORE CROSSROADS, RICHTER CROSSROADS, RICKS PLACE, RIVERTURN, SCREAMER, SEMINOLE STATE PARK, SHIVERS MILL, SIMSVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SNEADS, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, SPENCE AIRPORT, SPRINGVALE, SPRINGVALE STATION, STEINHAM STORE, SUNSWEET, SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT, THOMASVILLE, TIFTON, TURNER CITY, UNION, WALKER, WEST BAINBRIDGE, WILLIAMSBURG, WIRE BRIDGE, WORTH, AND YEOMANS.
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia... Southeastern Clay County in southwestern Georgia... Southeastern Randolph County in southwestern Georgia... Northeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia... Lee County in southwestern Georgia... Northern Baker County in southwestern Georgia... Calhoun County in southwestern Georgia... Northeastern Early County in southwestern Georgia... Southern Terrell County in southwestern Georgia... * Until 730 PM EST. * At 642 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Morgan, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Morgan, Albany, Blakely, Dawson, Leesburg, Putney, Edison, Arlington, Shellman, Baconton, Leary, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Walker, Douglasville, Sasser, Bluffton, Iveys Mill and Stocks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST for south central and southwestern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST for south central and southwestern Georgia. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profilevehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Zoey Brooks and her "Zoey 101" pals are all grown up and back in action.
Paramount+ announced on Thursday that production has started on "Zoey 102," the movie adaptation of the hit Nickelodeon TV series that ran from 2005 until 2008.
"It's official!" Jamie Lynn Spears, who starred as Brooks in the series, said in an Instagram post when the news was announced.
The full-length feature film will follow adult versions of the Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite at a wedding. Original "Zoey" cast members Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore are also set to reprise their roles in the sequel story.
Victoria Justice or Golden Globe winner Austin Butler were not among the returning alums mentioned in a press release announcing the project on Thursday.
Discussions of bringing "Zoey" back for the fans have been happening for some time.
Spears told CNN in 2020 that "conversations are definitely being had," adding that "we don't want to put something out just for the sake of putting something out."
Spears' feature film debut came in 2002 when she played a younger version of her sister, pop music icon Britney Spears, in "Crossroads."
Spears will serve as an executive producer on the film.
"Zoey 102" is slated to premiere later this year on Paramount+.
