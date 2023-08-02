Jason Momoa got snow for his summer birthday

Jason Momoa in 2022.

 Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images

(CNN) — Jason Momoa may be from Honolulu, Hawaii, but he was far from its balmy warmth to celebrate his 44th birthday.

The “Aquaman” star marked his big day on August 1 and posted a video of himself on Instagram getting into a hot tub while it was snowing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags