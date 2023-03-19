...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO
9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Jason Ritter admits his late father John Ritter helped him land first acting job
Jason Ritter, who was a young child when he began acting, is also credited for appearing alongside his father in the 1990 TV movie "The Dreamer of Oz."
While he admits that his dad, who died in 2003, "for sure got me the job" on "O Christmas Tree," he went on to say that he did "try to stay away from that" as his acting career progressed.
Turns out, Jason Ritter went on to have a successful career in Hollywood in his own right.
After starring in iconic thriller movies of the early aughts, such as "Freddy vs. Jason" and "Swimfan," Jason Ritter went on to star as a series regular on various television shows including "A Million Little Things" and the NBC drama "Parenthood."
Jason Ritter is a father himself now, sharing a 4-year-old daughter with his wife, "Yellowjackets" star Melanie Lynskey. And while he may have tried to avoid the perception that all of his Hollywood successes are the result of nepotism, he is still taking cues from his father when it comes to parenting.
"The main thing I continue to pass down, which was a huge thing from my dad and mom, is how they always made sure we knew we were loved," he told "ET Canada" in 2020, adding that "the feeling of being loved, unconditionally, is so important."