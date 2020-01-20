ALBANY -- Renaissance Connection Inc. presents "Jazzin the Quarters: The Winter Edition" featuring the Emmanuel “Chops” Smith Quartet of Atlanta. This event will be held at the Chehaw Park Creekside Center in Albany on Jan. 26. The event will feature a night filled with live jazz, a live art and auction starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door, which will include a jazz supper club entree.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Renaissance Connection Inc., a 501 (c)(3) organization, whose mission is to promote and foster a love for the arts in southwest Georgia. Tickets can be purchased at Renaissance Art Café, which is located at 123 N. Front St. and/or online at www.renaissanceconnect.com.
Renaissance Connection Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting creativity through various forms of art for the educational advancement of the community. For more information about this event or our other art-related events, visit www.renaissanceconnect.com or call Femi Anderson at (229) 869-3380 or (229) 436-0802.
