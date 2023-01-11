685174775

Guitarist Jeff Beck, seen here in an undated photo, has died.

 Roger Ressmeyer/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

Jeff Beck, the rock guitarist often regarded among the greatest of all-time, has died, according to a statement posted to his official social media accounts. He was 78.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," the statement said. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

