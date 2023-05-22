Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are engaged

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are seen here at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills in March. Bezos and Sánchez are engaged, a source close to the couple tells CNN.

 Danny Moloshok/Reuters

(CNN) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez are engaged, a source close to the couple tells CNN.

No additional details about the proposal or pending wedding plans were immediately available.

