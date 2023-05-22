Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are engaged

(CNN) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez are engaged, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
No additional details about the proposal or pending wedding plans were immediately available.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, North Walton, South Walton and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Several rounds of heavy rainfall are possible over the next two days. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected with isolated totals of 4 to 7 inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
(CNN) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez are engaged, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
No additional details about the proposal or pending wedding plans were immediately available.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
FLORAL MEMORY GARDENS 1 BURIAL PLOT, $1900 CALL 229-344-0612
Chief Financial Officer This position is responsible for …
NEED INSULATION? Southern Commercial Materials, Inc Licen…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.