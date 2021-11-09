Jeff Bezos has fun with girlfriend's Leonardo DiCaprio moment By Lisa Respers France, CNN Nov 9, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Jeff Bezos responded to Variety tweeting a video showing Leonardo DiCaprio chatting with Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watch out, Leonardo DiCaprio as Jeff Bezos may have a special delivery for you.The mega-mogul had a funny response to Variety tweeting a video from their editor Marc Malkin showing DiCaprio chatting with Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA Art + Film Gala."In it, Sanchez appears to be looking adoringly at DiCaprio while Bezos stands at her side. The internet was all over it, dubbing DiCaprio "Mr. Steal Your Girl" and having some fun with the footage.Bezos decided to play along as well.He tweeted a photo of him posing with a red sign which read "Danger! Steep cliff fatal drop." "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something...," the tweet read.Of course Bezos was joking about possibly making DiCaprio one of "The Departed."Your move, Leo.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Business Figures Celebrities Jeff Bezos Leonardo Dicaprio Cinema Broadcasting Events Telecommunications Commerce Lauren Sanchez Fun Mogul Gala Photo More Entertainment +2 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Coastal Botanical Gardens set to kick off Holiday Lights By Leslie Matos CAES News 18 min ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Emilio Estevez denies vaccine mandate cause of 'Mighty Ducks' departure By Lisa Respers France, CNNUpdated 39 min ago 0 Arts & Entertainment Nickelodeon’s ‘Monster High’ Movie Sets Cast as Production Begins Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 59 min ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Azalea Winds to highlight ABAC band concert From staff reports 1 hr ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Gracie Mae Holwick Nov 3, 2021 Mrs. Gracie Mae Silvers Holwick, 83, of Lee County, peacefully… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Avoid 'crape murder;' prep crape myrtles for success UGA announces nightly rideshare program for students Coastal Botanical Gardens set to kick off Holiday Lights SMITH: No debating the likability of former Georgia Bulldogs coach Mark Richt » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Lawn Deer Hunter Special - Mower deck to pull behind ATV: $2,300 Deer Hunter Special - Mower deck to pull behind ATV: Swis… Cleaning Martha Rhodes Cleaning is adding new clients. In Business since Martha Rhodes Cleaning is adding new clients. In Business… Food New crop PECANS now ready. Shelled and in-shell. Cobb's 229-698-2061 New crop PECANS now ready. Shelled and in-shell. Cobb's 2… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesDemocrats' plan would provide insurance for millions of low-income adultsJudge says 'there appears to be intentional discrimination' in Arbery jury selection, but allows trial to move forward with 1 Black jurorGeorgia Senate race now a tossup, according to UVA Crystal BallAlbany gunshot victim dies at scene of crashDeerfield-Windsor, other Region 1-A Private schools leaving GHSA for GISAFamily at forefront of Lee County grad Buster Posey's MLB retirement decisionAlbany State University football player killed after being hit by transit busAlbany Commission looks to put more teeth in dangerous dog ordinanceState lawsuit seeks to halt employer vaccine mandate"Grim milestone': Phoebe COVID battle has exceeded 600-day mark Images Videos CollectionsGET OUT THERE: Five things to do this weekend in the Albany area – Nov. 5-7PHOTOS: Albany Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates area businesses, nonprofitsPHOTOS: Albany State football vs. Fort Valley State in the Fountain City ClassicPHOTOS: Dougherty boys and girls basketballPHOTOS: Atlanta Braves World Series ParadePHOTOS: Monroe boys and girls basketballInterior design trends from the 1920s to today10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Nov. 1PHOTOS: Voters in three Albany City Commission races go to the pollsPHOTOS: Albany State University football vs. Morehouse College Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation flycutter said: I moved to Albany about a year ago. The route taken brought me through Detroit, New Orleans, and Houston, among many other smaller places. It … View more terryg said: “Black Lives Matter.” This is is very true. The question is, when will the black race figure this truism out, in our community, our nation, an… View more Redmongo said: This one is for the A.D.D.U.Why do you all find joy in harassing and picking at innocent hard working law abiding motorist by pulling them ove… View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.