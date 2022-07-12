VALDOSTA — Comedian Jeff Foxworthy will perform at Wild Adventures Theme Park on Saturday at 8 p.m. as part of the park’s 2022 All-Star Concert Series. The show is included with season passholder admission or just $10 for general admission guests.
Born and raised in Atlanta, Foxworthy is one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country. He is the largest-selling comedy recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and best-selling author of more than 26 books. In 2014, he was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.
Widely known for his redneck jokes, Foxworthy’s act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, a style that has been compared to Mark Twain.
Wild Adventures’ gold, silver, bronze and pre-K season passholders can enjoy Foxworthy and all of the performers in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series for free. General concert admission for general admission guests and reserved seats are available for purchase, starting at $5 and are an additional cost to park admission.
Families can enjoy the All-Star Concert, and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park, and Splash Island Water Park all season with a 2022 season pass, starting at $99.99 plus tax at WildAventures.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.