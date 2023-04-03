...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following counties, in southeast Alabama, Coffee,
Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Gadsden, Holmes and
Jackson. In Georgia, Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole and Thomas.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- 2 to 4 inches of rain is forecast for a large portion of the
watch area, with local amounts in excess of 5 inches
possible. This would lead to flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Jelly Roll reigns among first-time winners at the CMT Music Awards
They dominated the event with singer Jelly Roll taking home three awards, followed by Lainey Wilson with two, and Hardy, Megan Moroney and Katelyn Brown tying with one each.
The live show was held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, co-hosted by country performers Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.
Tattooed singer/songwriter/rapper Jelly Roll won male video of the year, male breakthrough video of the year and digital-first performance of the year for his single, "Son of a Sinner."
"You can be whatever you want to be, I promise you that," he said during one of his acceptance speeches. "I told them that I wanted to be a country singer and I am standing here at the CMT Awards with the male video of the year, baby!"
Jelly Roll, who roused the award show's audience with his performance of "Need A Favor," has had great success with "Son of a Sinner."
It helped him stay on Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart for a record-breaking 25 consecutive weeks, ultimately breaking the record of most weeks spent by an artist at No. 1.
In February, Jelly Roll announced his 44-city "Backroad Baptism" arena tour.