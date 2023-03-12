In her "Saturday Night Live" debut, Jenna Ortega got a little help from her "Wednesday" co-star and Studio 8H alum Fred Armisen for one of the most memorable sketches of the night -- a take on the 1998 film "The Parent Trap."

In the sketch, Ortega is leading a remake of the movie in the double-duty roles of Hallie and Annie, played by Lindsay Lohan in the '90s version, which itself was a remake of a 1961 movie starring Hayley Mills.

