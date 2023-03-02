Jenna Ortega had a bone to pick while appearing on hot wing interview show "Hot Ones," in an episode that dropped on Thursday.

When asked by host Sean Evans if there is a Gen Z trope or teenage stereotype seen on TV that gets under her skin, the 20-year-old actor said she feels like "it's always the bratty teen, bad mouth teen or a lot of times unintelligent, which I don't think is true."

