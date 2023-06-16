...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama,
Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle Florida,
Holmes, Jackson and North Walton. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller,
Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift,
Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several inches of rainfall has already fallen in the past two
days over the watch area. Additional rainfall of 2 to 4
inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from today
through Friday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reveal their nicknames for each other
(CNN) — Jennifer Aniston wished her friend and former “Friends” costar Courteney Cox a happy birthday with a throwback message.
Posting a series of shots to Instagram, Aniston wrote: “I’d like to take a moment and wish my dearest CC the happiest of birthdays. If you’ve been lucky enough to know her, you know how incredible she is. The biggest heart and most generous of humans.”