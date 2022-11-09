Jennifer Aniston opens up about failed IVF and says she has 'zero regrets'

Jennifer Aniston, seen here in Los Angeles in 2020, has opened up about her failed attempts to get pregnant, saying she has "zero regrets" about a difficult period in her life.

 Shutterstock

Speaking to journalist Danielle Pergament for an Allure magazine cover story, Aniston recounted how she had "gone through really hard sh*t" in her late 30s and 40s, but it made her the person she is today.

