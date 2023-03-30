Jennifer Aniston is reportedly reflecting on "Friends" now feeling out of step with the times.
The actress was promoting her new Netflix film "Murder Mystery 2," costarring Adam Sandler, when the topic came up.
"Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved," Aniston told AFP in Paris, according to Yahoo.
"Now it's a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life," Aniston said.
She also touched on how much the culture has changed since "Friends" debuted in 1994.
"There's a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of 'Friends' and find them offensive," Aniston said. "There were things that were never intentional and others... well, we should have thought it through -- but I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now."
The show's lack of diversity has long been a hot topic. Series co-creator Marta Kauffman expressed remorse about it last year.
"Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy," Kaufman told the Los Angeles Times. "It's painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I'm embarrassed that I didn't know better 25 years ago."
CNN has reached out to representatives for Aniston for additional comment.
