Jennifer Aniston wishes her next love is 'not necessarily somebody in the industry' By Lisa Respers France, CNN Sep 14, 2021

Jennifer Aniston is hoping the next person she gets involved with doesn't do what she does."The Morning Show" star talked to People TV about romance while promoting her show's new season and about whether relationships between non-celebs and celebs could work."Absolutely. I mean, it's happened," Aniston said. "That's what I'm sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself."But where might she find someone like that? Aniston, who was formerly married to fellow actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, told People in June that she has no desire to be on a dating app."I'm going to just stick to the normal ways of dating," she said. "Having someone ask you out. That's the way I would prefer it."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 