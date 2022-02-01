Jennifer Garner is returning to the small screen By Lisa Respers France, CNN Feb 1, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer Garner is coming back to television.Starz has announced that Garner has been added to the revival of "Party Down" as a regular.The actress is set to play play Evie, a producer in a relationship with Henry Pollard (played by Adam Scott).Her last major TV role was as as Sydney Bristow in the hit action drama "Alias," which ended in 2006. Not that she's been off the radar.Garner's verified Instagram account is extremely popular and last year she worked with first lady Jill Biden to promote the American Rescue Plan.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Jennifer Garner Evie Cinema Telecommunications Alias Starz Jill Biden Sydney Bristow Henry Pollard More Entertainment Arts & Entertainment ‘The Courtship’: The ‘Pride & Prejudice’ Dating Show Moves to NBC With New Name Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 57 min ago 0 Arts & Entertainment 2022 Critics Choice Awards: Billy Crystal to Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Loki’ Season 2 Is Set to Begin Filming in England This Summer Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 2 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’: The Frontier Is Waiting for Pike, Spock & Number One (PHOTO) Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 2 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries James Felton Sealy Jan 30, 2022 James F. Sealy Sr., "Jimmy", "Coach Sealy", of Blakely, Georgi… Larry Eugene Selph Jan 30, 2022 BYRON, GA.- Larry Eugene Selph, 60, of Byron, formerly of Moul… William Claud Chambless Jan 30, 2022 William Claud Chambless, born July 8, 1926, passed away Januar… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News One Ahmaud Arbery killer admitted to a hate crime. But a federal judge quashed a plea deal. ‘The Courtship’: The ‘Pride & Prejudice’ Dating Show Moves to NBC With New Name New Mexico state senator introduces gun safety training bill months after 'Rust' film set death Another 19 convictions tied to a corrupt Chicago cop are being tossed » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Remodel COX REMODELING Bathrooms - Repairs Floors. Call 229-883-5385 COX REMODELING Bathrooms - Repairs Floors. Call 229-883-5385 Vehicle 2016 XTS Premium Cadillac One owner, less than 19,000 miles $31,000 2016 XTS Premium Cadillac One owner, less than 19,000 mil… Home 1BR Waterfront. No pets. Water and trash included. $800/mo., $1200 Bedrooms: 1 1BR Waterfront. No pets. Water and trash included. $800/m… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesCARLTON FLETCHER: In Georgia, it's praise the Lord and pass the ammunitionA second local investigation into the death of a Georgia teen found in a rolled-up gym mat has closed with no charges filedAB&T announces officer promotionsAndrew PowellWestover wins second boys basketball clash with DoughertyLitigation against city of Albany is about managing risksProstate screening draws endorsement of Albany woman who struggled to get her husband to get testedKendall Rayne Cull10 indicted in Fulton County on human trafficking chargesTwo life sentences handed down in resolution of violent felony cases in Dougherty County Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Albany home in historic Garden District features sun room, guest cottagePHOTOS: Strong Rock Christian at Deerfield-Windsor Boys BasketballEight long-haul symptoms of COVID-19GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Jan. 27-29PHOTOS: Dougherty at Westover BasketballPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Valdosta BasketballTropical countries competing at the 2022 Winter OlympicsHow the changing workplace could reshape American health carePHOTOS: Byne Christian vs. Sherwood Christian BasketballPHOTOS: Albany State University Presents Stalking Awareness Month Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Bristol howell said: Kendall was a great person Everyone is going to miss you, Noah, and Megan Miss you so much and there are going to miss and I know that we were… View more Noah said: The Whole Gang is going to miss you Annabelle especially and Megan too. Megan and Annabelle are taking this especially hard as well. View more Noah said: Yes, I extend my love to I'm going to miss you too Kendall I will miss you very much View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.