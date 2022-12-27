Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a blended family and hummingbird-themed Christmas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, here in October, celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple.

 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have celebrated their first Christmas as Mr. and Mrs. Affleck.

"We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!" Lopez wrote in her The J.Lo newsletter.

Tags