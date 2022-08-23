Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 1:00 pm
Jennifer Lopez Affleck is sharing her wedding look with her subscribers.
The superstar singer and actress shared a photo of herself behind a white veil on Instagram Tuesday.
"First peek at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com," the caption read.
On The JLo is her newsletter, where she first shared news of her engagement to Ben Affleck back in April.
The pair wed in Las Vegas in July, at which time Lopez said she wore a white dress from one of her former movies.
She went a bit fancier for the wedding ceremony they hosted over the weekend at Affleck's sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia.
Paparazzi images showed Lopez wearing a white gown with a train and an even longer veil.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Toms Handyman Service Repairs, Remodeling & Additions…
Handyman service Anything from a light switch to tile. We…
CLASS A DRIVERS CDL CLASS A DRIVERS NEEDED Local & OT…
MLDennis
said:
View more
greybeige
said:
Next stop MSNBC.
DownInAlbany
said:
I'm willing to bet that no baby has been born at the Cuthbert hospital in 25 years.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.