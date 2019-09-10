Jenny Slate is engaged to art curator boyfriend Ben Shattuck

Jenny Slate is engaged. The actress and comedian was vacationing in France with her art curator boyfriend Ben Shattuck when he proposed.
They both posted the happy news on Instagram on Monday.
"He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES. I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going," said Slate, 37.
Shattuck posted his own announcement, writing, "In an abandoned castle in southern France, I asked this woman to marry me. Here she is in front of a door the color of her soul," Shattuck wrote on his Instagram. "In LA / MA / Holland / Belgium / France thank you @jennyslate and UP UP UP to more adventures."
The actress, best known for roles in "Venom," "Parks and Recreation" and a stint on "Saturday Night Live," also offered a peek at her engagement ring in the photos she shared.
Slate and Shattuck were first spotted getting cozy at the Sundance Film Festival in January.
Shattuck is also a writer and painter and works at the Dedee Shattuck Gallery in Westport, Massachusetts, which is owned by his mother.
Slate previously dated her "Gifted" costar Chris Evans on and off for two years before they split in March 2018. She was previously married to comedian Dean Fleischer-Camp for four years.