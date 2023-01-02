Jeremy Renner critically injured in a snow plowing accident

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021, in New York City.

 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Actor Jeremy Renner is in "critical but stable condition" after being injured in a weather-related snow plowing incident in Nevada, CNN affiliate KABC reported, citing a spokesperson for Renner.

Officers responded to a "traumatic injury" in the area of Mount Rose Highway in Reno, according to a news release from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, which has previously said the Academy Award-nominated actor lived in the community.

