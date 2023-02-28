Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Jeremy Renner is continuing to provide updates on his recovery from a devastating accident on New Year's Day.
The Marvel star on Monday posted an Instastory on his verified account of him using one of his legs to pedal on a piece of exercise equipment. The caption read, "Whatever it takes."
He followed that with a photo of the 20th anniversary edition of "The Book of Awakening," which had the caption, "Mental Recovery Too."
Written by Mark Nepo with a foreword by actress Jamie Lee Curtis, the self-help book is subtitled, "Having the Life You Want by Being Present to the Life You Have."
Renner is recovering from two surgeries after he was injured by a snow plow on New Year's Day near his Nevada home.
The actor was clearing snow from a private driveway to help family members leave his house after gathering for the holidays when the accident occurred, his publicist previously told CNN.
According to the 911 call log released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Renner was "completely crushed" by a snowcat vehicle in the incident.
Renner has been sharing his progress on social media since soon after the accident, as well as promoting his Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown," which is now in its second season.
In addition to posting his health update on Monday, he also shared video of clips from the series and him talking about the show.
