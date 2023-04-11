Jeremy Renner got a hilarious fake Cameo from Paul Rudd after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner, here in 2021, shared a funny story about Paul Rudd on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday.

 May James/Reuters

Paul Rudd tried to lift Jeremy Renner's spirits after a snow plow accident in January left him fighting for his life.

Renner appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday where he revealed that that his Marvel Universe co-star made a fake Cameo video wishing him well while he recovered.

