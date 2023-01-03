"Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner is recovering from surgery after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" in a New Year's Day snow plowing accident in Nevada, a spokesperson for the actor said.

As of Monday evening, Renner was in the intensive care unit in "critical but stable condition," the spokesperson said.

CNN's Tina Burnside, Christine Sever and Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

