Jeremy Renner requires second surgery for "extensive" injuries

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021, in New York City.

 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Actor Jeremy Renner has so far required two surgeries to address injuries he sustained in a New Year's Day snow plowing accident, a source close to the actor told CNN.

"His injuries are extensive" they said.

CNN's Chloe Melas contributed to this report.

