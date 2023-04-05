Jeremy Renner felt so close to death following his devastating snowplow accident on New Year's Day that he made sure to communicate some final words to his family while in the hospital.

In a new teaser clip released on Wednesday for his interview with Diane Sawyer, the "Hawkeye" star said that after the accident, he was "writing down notes in my phone," calling them his "last words to my family."

