Jeremy Renner's family is in his corner as he continues healing from his accident.
The "Avengers" star shared a sweet post to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, showing a handwritten note that he received from his nephew, Auggie.
"I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk-eye," the note read, in reference to Renner's most famous role, Marvel superhero and Avengers team member Hawkeye.
"I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident," Auggie also wrote.
Renner captioned the letter with the words, "Love my little man. Love you, Auggie."
On New Year's Day, the actor suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after an accident involving a snowplow, a spokesperson told CNN at the time.
The accident occurred while Renner was helping a family member clear snow from a private driveway near the star's Nevada home.
He shared an update on his Instagram later in January revealing he had broken more than 30 bones in the accident.
Earlier this month, Disney+ debuted the trailer for Renner's new docuseries "Rennervations," which shows the actor and a team of expert builders as they travel the world rebuilding decommissioned vehicles that go on to serve a new purpose for communities in need.
"Rennervations" will premiere on Disney+ on April 12.
