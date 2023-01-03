Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident

Jeremy Renner, here in 2016 in Beverly Hills, California, is in ICU recovering from two surgeries after being injured in snow plowing incident.

 Anthony Behar/SIPPL Sipa USA/AP

"Hawkeye" star Jeremy Renner thanked well-wishers for their "kind words" in his first post to social media since his New Year's Day snow plowing accident.

In a short post to Instagram, where he shared a selfie reflecting some facial bruising, Renner wrote, "Thank you all for your kind words. Im (sic) too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

CNN's Tina Burnside, Christine Sever and Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

