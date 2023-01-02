Jeremy Renner suffered 'blunt chest trauma,' required second surgery for 'extensive' injuries

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021, in New York City.

 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Actor Jeremy Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after a New Year's Day snow plowing accident, a spokesperson for the actor said Monday evening.

Renner had surgery Monday and "remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the spokesperson said.

