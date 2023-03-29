Jeremy Renner talks tragedy and triumph with Diane Sawyer

Jeremy Renner talks with Diane Sawyer on ABC News.

 From ABC News

Jeremy Renner has sat down for his first interview since the New Year's Day accident that could have killed him.

A trailer for "Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview -- A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph" debuted on Wednesday. In it, Renner talks about being crushed by a snow plow he had been operating on New Year's Day near his Nevada home.

