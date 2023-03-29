Jeremy Renner talks tragedy and triumph with Diane Sawyer

Partly cloudy. High 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 29, 2023 @ 2:47 pm
Jeremy Renner talks with Diane Sawyer on ABC News.
Jeremy Renner has sat down for his first interview since the New Year's Day accident that could have killed him.
A trailer for "Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview -- A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph" debuted on Wednesday. In it, Renner talks about being crushed by a snow plow he had been operating on New Year's Day near his Nevada home.
Sawyer asked if he remembers the pain from being run over by the seven-ton snowcat to which Renner responds, "Oh, all of it, yeah, I was awake through every moment."
The interview also includes emotional moments with Renner's nephew, whom he was attempting to save from getting hit by the machinery when the accident occurred.
Renner told Sawyer he wouldn't change what happened.
"Yeah, I'd do it again because it was going right at my nephew," he said.
Sawyer read off a litany of Renner's injuries, including eight ribs broken in 14 places, place eye socket broken, a collapsed lung and his liver pierced from a rib bone.
These days the actor said he looks in the mirror and sees "a lucky man."
"I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium," Renner said.
"Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview -- A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph" will air at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 6, on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.
A receipt was sent to your email.