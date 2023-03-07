Months after Jeremy Renner was in a devastating snow plow accident, Disney+ has unveiled the trailer for a new docuseries that shows the actor behind the wheel of large vehicles in the name of doing good.

The trailer for his feel-good project "Rennervations" was released on Tuesday, showing Renner and a team of expert builders as they travel the world in search of decommissioned vehicles that they can rebuild to serve a new purpose for communities in need.

