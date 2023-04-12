Actor Jeremy Renner made his first red carpet appearance since he sustained serious injuries after being crushed by a snowplow near his Nevada home in January.

Renner attended a premiere screening in Los Angeles for his new Disney+ reality series, "Rennervations." In the show, which was filmed prior to his accident, Renner "reimagines" decommissioned government vehicles and donates them to serve children in communities in need.

