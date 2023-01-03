Jeremy Renner was clearing driveways prior to snow plowing accident

Jeremy Renner, here in 2016 in Beverly Hills, California, is in ICU recovering from two surgeries after being injured in snow plowing incident.

 Anthony Behar/SIPPL Sipa USA/AP

"Hawkeye" star Jeremy Renner was near his home, clearing driveways prior to his snow plowing accident, according to a representative for the actor.

Renner was moving snow from his driveway on Sunday, so that his family members could depart his Nevada residence after they celebrated the holidays together, Samantha Mast, Renner's publicist, told CNN on Tuesday. Members of Renner's family were with him when the accident occurred.

CNN's Tina Burnside, Christine Sever and Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

Tags