Actor Jeremy Renner was attempting to stop his sliding snowcat from hitting his nephew when he was pulled under the snow-clearing vehicle and crushed on New Year's Day, according to a Washoe County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The vehicle started sliding sideways after the "Avengers" star used it to pull his nephew's truck out of the snow, and the parking brake, which was not engaged, would have stopped it, according to the redacted incident report, filed Friday. The document was obtained by CNN Tuesday through a public records request.

CNN's Amanda Jackson and Jay Croft contributed to this report.

