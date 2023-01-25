Actor Jeremy Renner was trying to stop his snow-removal tractor from sliding and hitting his grown nephew when he was pulled under the vehicle and crushed on New Year's Day, according to a Nevada sheriff's office incident report.

The parking break was not engaged and would have stopped the snowcat vehicle, which runs on a track, as it started sliding sideways after the 52-year-old "Avengers" star used it to pull his nephew's truck out of snow, according to the redacted Washoe County Sheriff's Office report, filed Friday.

CNN's Amanda Jackson and Jay Croft contributed to this report.

