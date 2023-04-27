Jerry Springer, former Cincinnati mayor and talk show host, dead at 79

Jerry Springer, here in 1998, is dead at 79.

 Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Jerry Springer, the former Cincinnati mayor and and long time TV host whose tabloid talk show was known for outrageous arguments, thrown chairs and physical confrontations between sparring couples and homewreckers, has died, a family spokesperson said Thursday. Springer was 79.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family, said in a statement.

