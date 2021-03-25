Jessica Walter, 'Arrested Development' and 'Archer' star, dies at 80

Actress Jessica Walter, seen here at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California, dies at 80.

 Jason LaVeris

Jessica Walter, an award-winning actress beloved for her role in the television series "Arrested Development," died Wednesday in her sleep at her home in New York City, her daughter confirmed in a statement to CNN.

She was 80.

Recommended for you

This story is developing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.