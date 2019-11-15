Get ready for the speculation that Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have reunited.
They have -- artistically.
Aiko enlisted her ex-boyfriend for her new single titled "None Of Your Concern."
The pair dated from 2016 to 2018 so it's hard not to envision that Aiko is sending her ex a message when she sings, "It don't even hurt anymore."
For his part, Big Sean raps/sings "You know I had these issues when you met me/Results of the post damages that I haven't dealt with."
It all sounds pretty confessional.
It's not the first time the pair have collaborated.
In 2013 they appeared on the song "Beware," followed in 2016 by the album "TWENTY88."
Earlier this year, Aiko was featured on Big Sean's song "Single Again."
Their new single has ramped up anticipation for Aiko's third album.
Her last album, "Trip," was released in 2017.