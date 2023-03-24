Partly cloudy. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 12:09 pm
BTS member Jimin has debuted his solo album "Face."
He had teased the album with a pre-release single titled, "Set Me Free, Pt.2." The album features six dance-heavy songs including "Like Crazy," "Face-Off" and more.
The K-pop star's BTS bandmate RM has songwriting credits on three songs.
Jimin appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday night to promote the album and will appear on the show again on Friday to perform "Like Crazy."
Jimin also unveiled the official music video for "Like Crazy," which he co-wrote with several other artists.
As of Friday morning the video had more than four million views since premiering on YouTube.
BTS is one of the biggest K-pop groups in the world and several of its members have had solo projects including J-Hope's "Jack in the Box," RM's "Indigo" and Jin's "The Astronaut."
A receipt was sent to your email.