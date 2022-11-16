Jimmy Fallon is asking Elon Musk to take down #RIPJimmyFallon

Jimmy Fallon is asking Elon Musk to help put a stop to a disturbing trend on Twitter.
"The Tonight Show" host asked the social media giant's new CEO to take down the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon that has been trending on the platform.
Fallon tweeted, "Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon."
As of Wednesday morning, Musk had not yet publicly responded to Fallon.
One follower commented that Fallon is alive and well, writing, "Since this is seriously blowing up, thought I'd just comment that this is satire. Fallon is alive and hope he's doing well."
Another quipped that fellow late night host Seth Meyers started the rumor.
"Come on guys, we all know it's Seth Meyers," the person wrote.
One tried to assure followers it was only a joke, writing, "Oh, For God's Sake! He Did Not Die! Quit That! It's a Joke!"
Since Musk took over Twitter, he's been on a firing spree and the platform has been bombarded with fake accounts and false stories.
He's also asking employees to work long hours at "high intensity" going forward.
