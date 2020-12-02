jimmy Fallon spoofs Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' in a parody documentary

Jimmy Fallon made his own version of Taylor Swift's "Folklore" documentary called "Fallonlore."
Swift's Disney+ documentary was about the making of her album of the same name, which she recorded during quarantine.
In Fallon's, he teams up with The Roots, with a caption in the parody reading: "Jimmy and The Roots were never able to perform the album together... until now."
Fallon and the band members are then seen discussing their music, which includes the songs, "Peed My Pants In An Applebee's" and "Song About Milk." Chris Martin also joins him for a song called "Fuzzy Wuzzy."
"I was just inspired by the communal experience that we're all having... alone, but together," Fallon said.
Fallon did pay tribute to Swift, calling her a "musical genius" as he was left all alone outside near a firepit holding a glass of wine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.