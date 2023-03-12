Jimmy Kimmel jokes about 'the slap' and introduces celebrity 'crisis team' in Oscars monologue

Jimmy Kimmel referenced the infamous "slap" in his opening monologue at the 95th annual Oscars.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the show by introducing some unofficial members of the ceremony's "crisis team" to prevent any unexpected outbursts -- and the crew included the Mandalorian, a Spider-Man and Steven Spielberg.

Kimmel nodded to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock throughout his opening monologue, joking that if anyone in the audience "commits an act of violence," they'd be "awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech." (Smith won best actor for his role in "King Richard" last year, shortly after he slapped Rock for making a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.)