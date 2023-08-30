Jimmy Kimmel says he was ‘intent on retiring’ prior to Hollywood strikes

This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia
**TROPICAL STORM IDALIA EXITING THE REGION**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- All watches and warnings have been canceled
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 190 miles northeast of Tallahassee or about 130 miles
northeast of Valdosta
- 32.2N 81.7W
- Storm Intensity 70 mph
- Movement Northeast or 35 degrees at 21 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Idalia is now a tropical storm with max sustained winds of 60 mph
and has moved away from the region as of 5PM EDT. Conditions have
continued to improve areawide. Therefore, all tropical headlines have
been discontinued for this advisory. However, gusty winds look to
persist for over the next couple hours or so over Southwest Georgia.
The storm surge threat no longer exists as the latest forecast
inundation values are 1-3 feet from Ochlockonee River to Suwannee
River, mainly from high tide cycles. Therefore, coastal flooding is
possible through tomorrow. Although the tropical threat has
ended, users are reminded to exercise caution in the event's aftermath
given ongoing scattered power outages, flooded areas, and downed trees
and powerlines. This is the final Hurricane Local Statement for this
event.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* SURGE:
Little to no additional surge impacts expected.
- Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual
surge impacts accordingly.
- Emergency response teams are attending to casualty situations
as needed.
- Emergency work crews are restoring essential community
infrastructure as necessary.
- If you have an emergency dial 9 1 1.
Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend,
southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is
anticipated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have
given the all clear to return.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
If your home or shelter was damaged, be alert to the smell of gas
leaks and be cautious around electrical wiring, broken glass, jagged
metal and wood, and protruding nails and screws.
Check in with your emergency points of contact. Let them know your
location and status. Keep conversations short and to the point. Do
not tie up communications systems.
Check on your neighbors. If necessary, help them connect with their
points of contact.
Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities
have inspected roads and bridges and have given the all clear.
Hazards like downed power lines and trees, washed out roads,
continued flooding in low lying areas and non-functioning traffic
lights make travel difficult.
Allow extra time for emergency vehicles to reach you as they navigate
road hazards.
Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities. Sightseers
interfere with the emergency work of first responders.
When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed
lanterns. Be aware of sparks that can ignite natural gas or other
leaking flammables.
Do not go up on your roof until the weather conditions are safe.
Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can
blow you off the roof.
When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes.
Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance.
Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roofs or power lines can
be especially dangerous. If you are not in good health or unsure
about what you are doing, have someone with tree cutting experience
do the job. Never cut trees without a partner.
If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following
instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in
a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from
open doors and windows.
Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood
waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil
water alerts as tap water may have become non-potable.
Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened
trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause
flying debris.
Be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which
may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts
and heed any flood watches and warnings.
Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered
with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have
been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover
the road. Turn around, don't drown!
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement
issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL regarding
the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
