Jimmy Kimmel says he was ‘intent on retiring’ prior to Hollywood strikes

Jimmy Kimmel says he was "intent on retiring" prior to the Hollywood strikes.

 Randy Holmes/ABC/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — Jimmy Kimmel was ready to throw in the towel as the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” but it seems the host has had a change of heart.

“I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started,” Kimmel said Wednesday on the debut episode of his new Spotify podcast “Strike Force Five,” which he hosts with fellow network TV late-night show personalities Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

