Jodie Sweetin is engaged By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jan 18, 2022 There's been some good news in the midst of Jodie Sweetin grieving the loss of her TV dad, Bob Saget.The "Fuller House" star shared on her verified Instagram account Monday that she's newly engaged to boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski."I love you Mescal, for always. You're my person," she wrote in the caption. "I can't wait to see the life that lies ahead for us."The news comes days after the funeral for Saget, who died earlier this month at age 65 and played her father on "Full House" and its spin off "Fuller House." This will be Sweetin's fourth marriage.She was previously married to Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006, Cody Herpin from 2007 to 2010 and Morty Coyle from 2012 to 2016.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 