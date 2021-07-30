...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO
8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Peak heat index values of 108 to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Taylor county of the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety
and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS
SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Jodie Whittaker, the first female Doctor, will step down from 'Doctor Who' next year
The 39-year-old British actress made history in 2017 when her appointment as the TARDIS-traveling Time Lord was revealed.
The BBC said Thursday that she will be bowing out of the show after season 13 -- due to air on BBC America later this year -- and "in a trio of specials, culminating in an epic blockbuster to air in autumn 2022 as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations."
Chris Chibnall, who succeeded Steven Moffat in 2016 as "Doctor Who" showrunner and cast Whittaker in the lead role, is also departing.
Commenting on her decision to step down, Whittaker said her time on the show was "the best job I have ever had."
"In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them," she said in a statement.
"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together."
She added: "So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don't think I'll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I've learnt forever."
Whittaker is the show's 13th Doctor and the latest in a new generation of Doctors that has included Christopher Ecclestone, David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi.
When she succeeded Capaldi in one of the most sought-after roles in TV, she described her casting as "completely overwhelming; as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human."
According to Chibnall, the pair made "a 'three series and out' pact" when he hired Whittaker and "our shift is done." He had previously worked with Whittaker on the acclaimed ITV drama "Broadchurch."
"So now our shift is done, we're handing back the TARDIS keys," he said in the BBC statement. "Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations."
The BBC has yet to announce who will replace Whittaker in the leading role.
