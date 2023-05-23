Joe Jonas says he and Taylor Swift are ‘cool’ now and hopes Swifties still like him

Joe Jonas, one of Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriends, clarified where he stands with the “Lavender Haze” singer during an appearance on the May 23 episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

 Jon Kopaloff/Vanity Fair/Neilson Barnard/The Recording Academy/Getty Images

(CNN) — Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift are perfectly fine.

This is according to Jonas, one of Swift’s ex-boyfriends, who clarified where he stands with the “Lavender Haze” singer during an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags