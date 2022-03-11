...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 7 PM
EST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to lower 30s are
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to
7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from
Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation
and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
&&
'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' ends with a surprising goodbye
"Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer" ended with a twist.
Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee, who starred on the reboot of the reality dating show, selected their respective partners on the season finale Thursday, with the women finding out who is actually worth $10 Million and who is not.
McBee was down to Annie Jorgensen and Calah Jackson for his final dates. He had spent his day paddle boarding with Jorgensen and the evening cooking with Jackson. He chose to leave the show with Jackson, revealing to her that he really does have a lot of money.
"I was taught that if you work hard and take care of your loved ones, you will be a wealthy man. So, in that way, I'm very wealthy. And in terms of actual money... I have a lot of it," McBee said, adding that money never played a role in how he felt about her.
The big surprise came when Sowers did not choose Carolyn Moore, who viewers thought would be going home with him.
"Carolyn, I think the passion we have for each other is unreal. You can't make it up. But as much as I love having passion in my life, it has burned me in the past, truly. Keep getting the feeling that this will burn out. And you've got so much to think about in your life. Carolyn, as much as this breaks my heart, my heart belongs to someone else. I'm sorry, Carolyn," Sowers told her.
Moore asked producers "Can I go now?" calling his decision a "a slap in the face."
Instead, Sowers told contestant Amanda Pace he had fallen love with her and gave her a promise ring. He also revealed he is not the millionaire.
