ALBANY -- Joelle Fryman announced in an email this afternoon that she plans to resign from her position as executive director of the Albany Symphony Orchestra, effective in December of 2019.
The email said:
I just wanted to reach out and personally let you know that I have submitted my resignation from my position as the Executive Director of the Albany Symphony Orchestra, effective December 2019, exact date TBD.
I will do everything within my power to ensure that the transition is a smooth one. I am CC-ing LeeAnna Anglin, ASO’s Office Manager/Box Office Manager. She will be acting as the point of contact upon my departure until a replacement has been found.
Thank you so very much for all of your support and for your partnership in bringing live symphonic and orchestral music to SWGA. It has been a wonderful experience, and I’m so grateful to all of you!
Fryman has been director of the orchestra for the last two years-plus.