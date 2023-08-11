(CNN) — In July, Taylor Swift had a surprise for fans at her “Eras” tour stop in Kansas City. She premiered a new music video for the song “I Can See You,” and invited Joey King and Taylor Lautner, who star in the video, out on stage with her. While King, star of “The Kissing Booth” and “Bullet Train,” is used to fans, she said this was something entirely different.

“That’s a different level,” King told CNN. “It’s a very niche experience to walk out on a stage of 70,000 plus people.”

