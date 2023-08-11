...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday morning through
Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
626 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA
DALE HENRY HOUSTON
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BEN HILL BERRIEN COLQUITT
COOK IRWIN TIFT
TURNER WORTH
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
BAKER CALHOUN CLAY
DOUGHERTY EARLY LEE
MILLER MITCHELL QUITMAN
RANDOLPH TERRELL
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ABBEVILLE,
ABBEVILLE MUNICIPAL A/P, ADEL, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ARLINGTON,
ASBURY, ASHBURN, ASHTON, BABCOCK, BAGBY STATE PARK, BANNOCKBURN,
BARNEYVILLE, BEAMON, BELLVIEW, BENEVOLENCE, BERRIEN CO A/P,
BLACKWELL FIELD A/P, BLACKWOOD, BLAKELY, BOWENS MILL, BOYKIN,
BRANCHVILLE, BROWNS CROSSROADS, CAMILLA, CENTERVILLE, CHULA,
CLARKS MILL, COLES, COLQUITT, COMMISSARY HILL, COOK CO A/P,
COOKTOWN, CORDRAYS MILL, COTTLE, COTTON, COTTONWOOD, CROSSROADS,
CUBA, CUTHBERT, DALEVILLE, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P,
DAYS CROSSROADS, DICKEY, DILL, DOTHAN, DOUGLASVILLE, DOVEREL,
EARLY CO A/P, EAST ALBANY, EDISON, ELMODEL WMA, ENTERPRISE,
EWELL, FITZGERALD, FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER,
FORT GAINES, FORT RUCKER, GAMMAGE, GEORGETOWN, GORDY, GRAVES,
GREGGS, HARDING, HATCHER, HAWKINSTOWN, HEADLAND,
HEADLAND MUNICIPAL A/P, HEROD, HOBBY, HOGGARD MILL, IRWINVILLE,
ISABELLA, IVEYS MILL, JONES CROSSING, LACONTE, LAWRENCEVILLE,
LEESBURG, LOCKETT CROSSING, MABSON, MASSEE, MAYHAW, MILFORD,
MITCHELL CO A/P, MOORES CROSSROADS, MORGAN, MOULTRIE,
MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NASHVILLE, NEWTON, OCILLA, OZARK,
PALMYRA, PECAN, PELHAM, PETERSON HILL, PINE VALLEY, PRETORIA,
QUEENSLAND, RED ROCK, RED STORE CROSSROADS, RICKS PLACE,
SCREAMER, SHIVERS MILL, SMITHVILLE, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P,
SPENCE AIRPORT, SPRINGVALE, SPRINGVALE STATION, SUNSWEET,
SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TIFTON, TURNER CITY, UNION, WALKER,
WATERLOO, WEBER, WESTWOOD, WILLIAMSBURG, WIRE BRIDGE, WORTH,
AND YEOMANS.
Joey King says being on stage with Taylor Swift feels like getting in ‘an ice bath’
(CNN) — In July, Taylor Swift had a surprise for fans at her “Eras” tour stop in Kansas City. She premiered a new music video for the song “I Can See You,” and invited Joey King and Taylor Lautner, who star in the video, out on stage with her. While King, star of “The Kissing Booth” and “Bullet Train,” is used to fans, she said this was something entirely different.
“That’s a different level,” King told CNN. “It’s a very niche experience to walk out on a stage of 70,000 plus people.”