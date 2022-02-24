VALDOSTA -- Rock legend John Fogerty, the lead singer/guitarist/mastermind behind Creedence Clearwater Revival, comedian Jeff Foxworthy, Grand Funk Railroad and the Brothers Osborne are just a few of the renowned artists set to perform at Wild Adventures Theme Park as part of its 2022 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup.
Gabby Barrett, who was named the 2021 New Female Artist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music, will kick off the All-Star Concert Series on April 30. She will be followed by performances from rock legend Fogerty, Platinum-selling country music stars Brothers Osborne, Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Tamela Mann and more.
“Our All-Star Concert Series returns this season with performances from 15 incredible artists and bands,” Jon Vigue, Wild Adventures' vice president and general manager, said in a news release. “Every act in our lineup is either a Platinum-selling artist or an award-winning musician, and we couldn’t be more excited to share these shows with our guests.”
Multiple Grammy Award-winner TobyMac and Foxworthy will also perform at the park, along with Danny Gokey, Three Dog Night, Skillet, Tag Team, C+C Music Factory, Digital Underground, Grand Funk Railroad, The Guess Who and Foghat.
Reserved seats for 2022 All-Star Concerts go on sale for Wild Adventures’ gold and silver passholders starting at 9 a.m. on Monday. The park’s bronze passholders and the general public can purchase reserved concert seats starting on March 7.
General concert admission is included as a free benefit of a Wild Adventures season pass. Starting this year, guests visiting with a daily park admission ticket will need to purchase general concert admission or a reserved concert seat to attend a concert.
2022 special events start with the all new Shamrock the Park, weekends March 19-27. The event will feature live Celtic music, bagpipe players and drummers, kids' activities and traditional Irish dishes.
“Shamrock the Park is a brand new event that will really showcase some of the recent additions to Wild Adventures, including the new Water’s Edge Brews & Bites,” Vigue said.
Water’s Edge will serve gourmet pretzels, select wines and locally brewed beer through a partnership with Georgia Beer Company. The new location also features new covered seating around the park’s lake and a stage for live music.
“We’ll be hiding over 100,000 candy-filled eggs in April during Pounce & Crunch’s Easter Eggstravaganza, extending park hours and live music during Sweet Summer Nights in June and July, and offering free military admission during the Celebrate America Festival,” Vigue added.
Great Pumpkin LumiNights and The Pumpkin Spice Festival also will return in the fall with new pumpkin sculptures and pumpkin spice treats.
2022 Concert & Special Events:
March 18 -- Season Passholder Only Preview Night
March 19-27 (Weekends) -- Shamrock the Park
April 2-- Splash Island Waterpark Opens
April 9-16 (Weekends) -- Pounce & Crunch's Easter Eggstravaganza
April 30 -- Gabby Barret
May 7 -- John Fogerty
May 8 -- Muffins for Moms/Gold & Silver Passholder Bring-A-Friend Day
May 14 -- Danny Gokey
May 27-30 -- Memorial Day Weekend (Military Free)
June 3-July 29 (Fridays) -- Sweet Summer Nights
June 4 -- Brothers Osborne
June 11 -- Tamela Mann
June 18 -- Three Dog Night (Passholder Appreciation Concert)
June 19 -- Donuts for Dads/Gold & Silver Passholder Bring-A-Friend Day
June 25-July 10 -- Celebrate America Festival (Military Free)
July 1-4 -- Celebrate America Festival Fireworks
July 8-10 -- The Original Harlem Globetrotters
July 8-29 (Fridays) -- Sweet Summer Nights Fireworks
July 16 -- Jeff Foxworthy
July 23 -- Tag Team, C+C Music Factory, Digital Underground
July 30 -- Skillet
July 30-31 -- Back to School Splash (Teachers & School Staff Free)
August 6 -- Grand Funk Railroad, The Guess Who, Foghat
August 13-21 (Weekends) -- International Food Festival
August 27-28 -- Gold & Silver Passholder Bring-A-Friend Weekend
September 3-5 -- Labor Day Weekend (First Responders & Military Free)
Sept. 23-Oct. 30 (Fri.-Sun.) -- Great Pumpkin LumiNights & The Pumpkin Spice Festival
Nov. 25-Dec. 31 (Select Days) Wild Adventures Christmas
December 31 -- Family First Night & Fireworks
All performers, dates and special events are subject to change due to circumstances beyond Wild Adventures’ control.
Wild Adventures opens for the 2022 season on March 19 with the debut of Wanyama Overlook and Botanical Gardens, one of the largest animal attractions to come to Wild Adventures in more than a decade. Wanyama Overlook features animals from Africa and Asia, new covered seating areas, a large open-top grill, and a Botanical Garden established through a partnership with Valdosta State University’s Biology Department.
“During our 2022 season, our guests will continue to see our commitment to providing the absolute best value in family entertainment as we introduce new events, debut exciting additions and announce upcoming expansions throughout the year,” said Vigue.
For more information about the 2022 All-Star and Special Events Lineup or Wild Adventures’ Season Passes, visit WildAdventures.com.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla., off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.