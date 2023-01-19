John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome daughter

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 4:28 pm
Chrissy Teigen (left) and John Legend, seen here in April of 2022, have announced the birth of their third child.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed a new child.
"She's here!" Teigen shared in an Instagram post showing the couple's older children, Luna and Miles, holding their baby sister on Thursday.
The family's new addition is named Esti Maxine Stephens. (Legend's birth name is John Roger Stephens.)
The couple have been married since 2013 after meeting on one of Legend's music video sets.
Teigen and Legend announced they were expecting in August 2022, with Teigen noting "the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again."
Teigen experienced pregnancy loss in 2020, and she later wrote about it in an emotional essay.
The cookbook author added in her post that Legend "sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles full of love."
"The house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
PAINTING AND HOME REPAIR Tile work, popcorn ceiling remov…
HELP WANTED ACCOUNTANT I Mitchell EMC seeks qualified app…
Frances Patrick Estate Sales, LLC Certified Personal Prop…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.