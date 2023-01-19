John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome daughter

Chrissy Teigen (left) and John Legend, seen here in April of 2022, have announced the birth of their third child.

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed a new child.

"She's here!" Teigen shared in an Instagram post showing the couple's older children, Luna and Miles, holding their baby sister on Thursday.

